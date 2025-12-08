Drive Thru Live Nativity

Member of state House indicted in federal unemployment benefits case ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta lawmaker accused of theft of government funds in connection with COVID-19 relief pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday. Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, walked into the courtroom in downtown Atlanta wearing ankle cuffs, after she was arrested at her home in the morning. U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand made […]

Murderer scheduled for execution next week ATLANTA — Two Cobb County women lost their lives because of a few thousand dollars, and soon the man convicted of killing them and taking their money is scheduled to meet his own end. Eighteen years ago, Stacey Ian Humphreys was convicted of murder and other crimes in the 2003 deaths of Cindy Williams and […]

Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Trump, who called her a traitor ATLANTA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump in a televised interview Sunday, saying he had abandoned his MAGA followers to help “major industries” and “big donors.” During her nearly 14-minute interview on the CBS News program 60 Minutes, the Rome Republican criticized Trump and gave one reason why she had decided to […]

All public schools to have naloxone by spring ATLANTA — In a nod to the spread of opioids, Georgia is installing overdose reversal kits at all 2,300 public schools in the state using money from a legal settlement with the pharmaceutical industry. Distribution began this fall in parts of metro Atlanta and in southwest and central Georgia. The initiative is expected to be completed statewide […]

Lawmakers seek Lottery money for need-based college scholarships ATLANTA — A record number enrolled in Georgia’s public colleges and universities this fall as the state’s lottery continued to produce a windfall for academic scholarships, but a bipartisan legislative committee thinks too many students are still being left behind. More than 2 million have received a HOPE Scholarship since the public lottery that funds […]

Holiday deliveries coming to some homes by air, without the ‘ho ho ho’ ATLANTA — They will not be dropping packages down your chimney, but unmanned air couriers will be able to deliver to your lawn in time for Christmas, if you live near one of six Walmart Supercenters in the suburbs that ring Atlanta. Walmart announced the new service with partner Wing on Wednesday. In addition to metro Atlanta, […]

No handing out food and drink at polling places, court rules ATLANTA — A federal appeals court has restored a state ban on giving food and drink to people waiting in line to vote. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Monday cancelled a preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia two years ago that stopped the […]

Drones a threat to prison security ATLANTA — Drones powerful enough to lift a human have become a routine tool for delivering contraband in Georgia prisons. At a hearing Monday about the budget for prisons, Tyrone Oliver, the commissioner for the state Department of Corrections, said drones have been used to drop drugs laced with fentanyl and other goods, including power […]

Lawmakers, including former defendant, react to dismissal of Trump election case in Georgia ATLANTA — The only lawmaker among the group of co-indictees with President Donald Trump who were dismissed from the election fraud prosecution this week lashed out at the Fulton County district attorney who brought the charges more than two years ago. “I genuinely believe that Fani Willis knew from the beginning that there was no […]