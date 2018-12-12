Drive-Thru Live Nativity – Antioch Baptist, Collard Valley Baptist – December 16

December 12, 2018 Donna Hibbets Church News, News Desk 0

“For unto you is born this day a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

Drive-Thru Live Nativity, Sunday, December 16, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Camp Antioch – 3900 Antioch Road

Free Admission with a canned food donation or love offering

www.AntiochCedartown.com