Drive By Baby Shower!! April 20

If you would like to help others in your community, partner with the LMO Pregnancy Resource Center.
On Thursday, April 20th from 10-12 they are hosting a Drive By Baby Shower at the parking lot of the One Door Polk Building. You simply drop off any new or gently used baby items (excluding cribs and car seats) then they pass these items on to others who participate in the LMO programs. Diapers and wipes are also a huge need, sizes 4-6.
For more information about the LMO Pregnancy Care Center visit their Facebook page at Life Matters Outreach or call 770-749-8911. They are open Wednesday-Friday.