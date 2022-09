Come to our upcoming event/fundraiser in October. It’s the Stand Up for Hope Comedy Night featuring Kay Dodd and Kenn Kington. It is October 14th at The Cedartown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are online at www.standupforhope.com for $15.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this is a vital fundraiser for us as we enter a season where we are seeing astronomical VOCA grant cuts of over $100k.