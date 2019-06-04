Dizzy Dean District 5 Tournament

CEDARTOWN YOUTH BASEBALL is hosting the 7u and 10u Dizzy Dean District 5 Tournaments over the next two weekends at Northwest Park.

The 7u tournament is this weekend! Pool play begins Friday night (6/7/2019) at 6 p.m. with our very own Cedartown 7u All Stars taking on Tallapoosa. There will be games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Cedartown 7u All Stars will play their second pool play game against Powder Springs at 7:30 p.m. The final pool play game will be played on Saturday morning at 9.

Bracket play begins on Saturday morning following the final pool play game. Bracket games will start at 10:30 a.m. Bracket play will continue on Sunday (6/9) at 1 p.m. with the championship game being held at 3 p.m.

The 10u tournament will start the following week on Friday 6/14/19. More to come on this….!

Please come out and support our players, coaches, and league as our All Star teams compete for the district championship!