Disaster Drill – The HON Company – May 15, 9 a.m. until Noon

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon, The HON Company facility in Cedartown will partner with local police, fire and EMS officials to conduct a disaster drill. This is part of The HON Company’s on-going efforts to ensure the safety of its members and assist local emergency services in training and preparedness. There will be a significant amount of emergency vehicle activity in the area – including helicopter medical support – the company kindly asks the public to keep a safe distance from the exercise.