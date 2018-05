Rockmart Community Chorus presents Director’s Choice – Annual Spring Concert

Saturday, May 19, 2018 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 20, 2018 – 2 p.m.

General Admission $6.00

Tickets Available from Rockmart Community Chorus Members, The City of Rockmart or at the door

The Rockmart Theatre, 116 East Elm St., Rockmart, GA 30153

Contact: 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov