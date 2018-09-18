Diabetes: How to live with it – Presented by University of Georgia Extension/Polk County – October 4

Diabetes: How to live with it – Presented by University of Georgia Extension/Polk County

Learn about the different types of diabetes, what you should – and shouldn’t – be eating and how to manage risk factors.

Free tasty samples and PRIZES* (*All who attend will be entered into a drawing for a FitBit, valued at $100!!!

Pre-registration Required by September 27!

Where: Nathan Dean Community Center, 604 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart, GA 30153

When: Thursday, October 4th

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

To sign up, contact: Polk County Cooperative Extension, 770-749-2142, uge2233@uga.edu

Must be 18 years old and a Polk County resident to attend.