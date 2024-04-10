CVAF Entertainment!!

Georgia joins coalition of states challenging new student loan plan ATLANTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined counterparts in six other Republican-led states in suing the Biden administration over its latest student loan plan. President Joe Biden announced plans this week to deliver forgiveness of some or all of the debts of more than 30 million borrowers at a price tag of an […]

Former Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption probe Jim Beard ATLANTA – A former city of Atlanta chief financial officer (CFO) has pleaded guilty to federal program theft and obstructing an IRS audit. Jim Beard, 60, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., oversaw the city’s Department of Finance from 2011 until 2018. At least as early as 2015, he devised and executed a scheme to […]

Georgia braces for another round of election law changes ATLANTA – For the second election cycle in a row, the ground rules will be different when Georgia voters head to the polls in November. The General Assembly passed the most far-reaching election law changes last month since 2021, when the legislature’s Republican majorities enacted a sweeping election system overhaul following Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow […]

State prison inmate charged with building, mailing bombs U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg ATLANTA – A man serving a life term in a Georgia state prison has been indicted on charges of constructing and mailing bombs to two federal buildings. David Cassady, 55, is an inmate at Phillips State Prison in Buford. He is accused of building the bombs while serving as an inmate […]

Trump, co-defendants lose bid to dismiss Georgia election interference case ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge Thursday dismissed a bid to dismiss election interference charges against former President Donald Trump and 14 co-defendants on constitutional grounds. Judge Scott McAfee rejected arguments that the indictments Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis brought against Trump and the other defendants last summer violated First Amendment protections of […]

PrizePicks to open new Atlanta headquarters ATLANTA – Atlanta-based PrizePicks, one of the largest daily fantasy sports operators in North America, will move its headquarters from Buckhead to Midtown Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The move to the Star Metals Building on Howell Mill Road represents a $25 million investment. PrizePicks also plans to expand its Georgia workforce by 1,000 […]

Ads in Georgia, eight other states oppose crackdown on auto emissions ATLANTA – A lobbying group representing the oil and gas industry launched a seven-figure ad campaign in Georgia and eight other states Wednesday targeting a proposal to tighten regulations on fossil-fuel emissions from passenger vehicles. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new rules on auto emissions last month in a bid to steer the […]

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 reactor reaches 100% power Plant Vogtle Unit 4 ATLANTA – The nuclear expansion at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle has reached another milestone as it nears completion after years of cost overruns and scheduling delays. Unit 4, the second of two new reactors being built at the plant south of Augusta, achieved 100% power on Monday night, the Atlanta-based utility […]

DOT grant to fund freight rail project in Henry County Georgia Commissioner of Transportation Russell McMurry ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded an $8.4 million grant to Norfolk Southern Corp. to fund freight rail improvements in Henry County. The grant will go toward an estimated $21 million project to more than double the length of a passing track at McDonough, which […]