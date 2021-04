Kamala Harris will be first VP to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds Kamala Harris will be the first vice president to have a wax figure made of her at Madame Tussauds museum in New York City because of her historic ascendance to the role, the museum announced Thursday, according to reports. Brie Stimson

Portland cops, FBI investigate video of masked anarchist who issued threat to Wheeler: report The Portland Police Department said it has been in contact with the FBI over a menacing video that included a masked individual with an altered voice issuing a threat against the city's mayor Ted Wheeler. Edmund DeMarche

Cuomo’s former ‘vaccine czar’ Larry Schwartz resigns after repeal of ethics exemption: reports A former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who reportedly called county executives around the state, inquiring about their "loyalty" to the embattled Democrat, has resigned, according to reports. Dom Calicchio

Elderly man goes to beauty school to learn to do his wife's make-up A devoted 79-year-old husband visited a beauty school to get lessons in hair and make-up to help his "beautiful" wife who can no longer get ready by herself.