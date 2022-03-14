Cruisin for Cancer 2022 March 14, 2022 Community News, Local Events 0 American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart at 1 Veterans Circle is hosting their 8th annual Cruisin for Cancer benefit on April 16 starting at 10 a.m. Looking for local artists, crafters, vendors to help promote the event. Outdoor spaces are available, no registration fee, donations are accepted. All proceeds will go to Cancer Navigators, helping local cancer patients. Come out and support our “Life is Worth the Fight!” For more info text or call 770-546-9323