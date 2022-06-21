English cricket team may see first set of twins on national squad Craig and Jamie Overton may become the first set of twins to play for the same international cricket squad if they are chosen by the English team.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna reach settlement agreement before trial's sequel Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna agreed to a settlement prior to their second trial over Chyna's allegations that Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017.

Weekend crime wave: Dozens wounded in major city bloodshed as Chicago, New York City, DC report mass shootings Several places across the U.S. reported mass shootings over the extended holiday weekend while a number of major cities also reported high crime numbers, police said. Stephanie Pagones

Texas official: Uvalde shooter driven by social media fame, 'abhorrent behavior' went unchecked for months The Texas public safety chief testified that the Uvalde school shooter was feared by teachers, but his abuse of animals and other "abhorrent behavior" was never reported to police. Danielle Wallace