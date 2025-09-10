CRIME: Cedartown Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident Involving Infant

Cedartown Woman Charged After Domestic Incident Involving Infant

A Cedartown woman is behind bars after a domestic dispute Saturday that police say endangered her 6-month-old child.

Makayla Nichole Wilkins, 24, was arrested on charges including battery, obstruction, and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Cedartown Police were first called to Jones Street for a verbal argument, but returned later when Wilkins claimed she was being kept from leaving with her child. Witnesses told officers she tried to yank the child away, threw the baby into a vehicle causing the infant to hit his head, punched another person, and tossed an infant swing that struck them.

Wilkins remains in custody at the Polk County Jail. Police have not released the child’s condition, and the investigation is ongoing.

Cedartown Man Arrested After Domestic Altercation With Daughter

Cedartown police arrested a local man this week after a reported domestic altercation involving his juvenile daughter.

According to the Cedartown Police Department, officers were called to West Avenue after receiving a 911 call from the girl, who claimed her father, 32-year-old Steve Rangel, had struck her head against the ground and dragged her along the sidewalk. She told dispatchers she managed to escape and ran to a nearby residence at 627 West Ave., where officers met her.

The juvenile said she had sneaked out of the house earlier and was caught by her father, who confronted her and her friends. After sending the other teens away, she reported that Rangel began walking her back home, during which a physical altercation occurred. She alleged that he grabbed her by the hair, they both fell, and he struck her head against the ground.

Police observed visible injuries, including marks on her knee and a small mark on her neck.

When officers went to Rangel’s residence at 637 West Ave., they found him sitting on the porch. He admitted to grabbing his daughter by the hair during the incident, telling police it happened twice.

The juvenile requested medical attention and was taken by EMS to a hospital, accompanied by her mother. Rangel was arrested and charged with battery.