Course on Beekeeping – The Chattooga Beekeepers – January 12, 2019

The Chattooga Beekeepers will be offering a How To Course on beekeeping January 12. The class covers all the basics needed to get started as a beekeeper and to help your bees survive. This is a one day seminar from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m at 40 Middle School Road, Summerville, GA 30747. The $35 per person course fee includes a lunch and educational materials to take home. Call Randy Rolen to pre-register @ 423-304-2714. Payments by check should be mailed to 40 Middle School Road, Summerville, GA 30747 or by phone to 706-857-0744. The deadline to register is Wednesday, January 9.