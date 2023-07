NYT columnist mocks 'puny power of woke capitalism' after Bud Light, Target backlash A New York Times columnist mocked the idea that politics had real sway with consumers when it came to choosing products and argued corporations care more about money than ideas.

Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus, multiple tractor-trailers kills 3, injures 14 others An accident involving a Greyhound bus and three tractor-trailers along a highway exit in Illinois killed three people and injured 14 others.

MLB considering pristine white baseballs to try and combat issue of pitchers using sticky substances MLB is considering using pristine white baseball to try and combat the use of sticky substances by pitchers to enhance their grip on the ball.

Fenway Park to host Pickleball series as the sport continues to grow As the pickleball craze continues to grow Fenway Park is hosting the Pickle4 Ballpark series from Wednesday to Sunday, and then Oracle Park in San Fransisco will host it next week.