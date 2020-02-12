CoosaCon Comic Convention

March 28, 2020

Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

Rome’s FIRST and ONLY comic convention

Fans of pop-culture and comic books will come together to celebrate a day of fandom and will be treated to celebrity guests, actors, writers and authors as well as gaming events, costume contests and discussion panels.

Special guests include voice actor Carey Means from Cartoon Network’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Brak Show, co-creator of Marvel Comics’ Power pack artist June Brigman, and several actors from AMC’s hit TV show “The Waling Dead”!