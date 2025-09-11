Coosa Valley Credit Union Named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces List

Coosa Valley Credit Union has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s top employers, earning a spot on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List. This marks the third time the Rome-based credit union has received the honor in the small and medium company category.

The annual list, compiled by Great Place To Work® and Fortune, is based on employee survey responses from more than 194,000 people across the financial services and insurance industry. Honorees are selected for creating positive workplace experiences for employees of all roles and backgrounds.

Coosa Valley Credit Union President and CEO Andy F. Harris credited the recognition to the dedication of employees, noting that their efforts make the workplace culture “truly special.”

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is considered one of the most competitive of its kind, evaluating thousands of organizations nationwide.