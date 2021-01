Researchers exploring COVID-19 vaccine booster to combat variants, Fauci says While recently approved vaccines are believed to maintain efficacy against two newly detected coronavirus variants, research into what impact the South African mutation of the virus may have on the shots is ongoing. Alexandria Hein

Lindsay Lohan asks TikTok user to take down her viral Cameo video The college student wanted Lohan to help her come out to her parents. Jessica Napoli

DC police names second officer suicide after Capitol riot, rails against Army's 'tepid' response A second police officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot has died by suicide, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Robert J. Contee told Congress Tuesday. Danielle Wallace

Austin hostage suspect was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, had 'weeks to live,' police say The Texas man who is suspected of shooting and killing himself and another doctor inside an Austin medical office on Tuesday was a pediatrician who had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer and had recently applied for a volunteer position at the firm, police said Wednesday. Stephanie Pagones