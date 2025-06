Kemp traveling to Canada for trade conference ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp will lead a three-day trade mission to Canada next week amid an atmosphere of uncertainty prompted by a series of tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed on the United States’ northern neighbor. Kemp, joined by Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, will attend the […]

Candidates, including incumbent, line up to lead Georgia schools ATLANTA – Georgia’s top elected school official announced plans to seek another four years in office Thursday, as others sign up to compete for the office against him. If Richard Woods wins re-election to a fourth term next year, he will be sworn in in January 2027 to serve alongside a third governor. Republican Gov. […]

Health care a top issue for Democrats vying to be Georgia’s next governor ATLANTA – The wide-open race for governor of Georgia in the next election will have Democrats assailing Republicans on access to health care and other quality of life issues, as a fourth liberal partisan enters the race. State Rep. Derrick Jackson, a retired naval officer with a background in corporate marketing, cited hospital closures and […]

Ringleader in Southwest Georgia bank fraud case headed to prison ATLANTA – The ringleader of a bank fraud and identity theft scheme in Southwest Georgia involving stolen checks and a fake recruiting website has been sentenced to 81 months in federal prison. Jalen Tylee Hill, also known as “Roscoe Hill,” 26, of Americus was the last of 15 defendants to be sentenced in the case. […]

Six Georgia lawmakers oppose federal freeze on state-level AI regulation ATLANTA – Six state legislators from Georgia have signed onto a letter urging members of Congress to oppose a provision tucked inside President Trump’s massive budget bill that would freeze state and local regulation of artificial intelligence for 10 years. The bipartisan letter, dated Tuesday and signed by more than 250 state lawmakers from across […]

Bookkeeper charged with bilking elderly client ATLANTA – A bookkeeper at an accounting firm in Glynn County has been indicted on charges of stealing more than $380,000 from an elderly client. Christie Edwards, 47, of Jacksonville, Fla., is charged with racketeering and theft by taking in connection with a series of fraudulent ATM withdrawals, point-of-sale transactions, checks, and credit card payments. […]

Georgia lawmakers hear ideas for reducing cancer burden ATLANTA – Lack of access to cancer screening is costing Georgia heartache and money, especially in rural areas with fewer doctors and an aging population, state lawmakers learned Tuesday. It was the second hearing of a study committee of the Georgia House of Representatives, which met in Albany at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to hear […]

Open houses set for Interstate 16 widening project ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input ahead of two planned open houses this month on a plan to widen Interstate 16 west of Savannah. The project would widen the heavily traveled highway from two lanes to three in both directions from the I-16/I-95 interchange west to Georgia 67 in […]

Brian Strickland launches campaign for attorney general ATLANTA – State Sen. Brian Strickland entered the 2026 race for Georgia attorney general Tuesday, pledging to uphold Georgia’s conservative values against attacks from the Left. “We’re proud to run on my reputation as a conservative fighter who knows to win,” Strickland said during a news conference at Liberty Plaza across from the state Capitol. […]