Ossoff’s bill banning stock trading by members of Congress clears Senate committee ATLANTA – Legislation U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., first introduced two years ago to prohibit members of Congress from stock trading has cleared a key hurdle. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the bill Wednesday, sending it to the Senate floor. “This is essential ethics reform that is long overdue,” Ossoff said […]

Kemp questions state schools chief on decision not to offer AP African American studies ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is questioning State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ decision not to recommend adding an Advanced Placement African American studies course to the state’s curriculum offerings during the upcoming school year. In a letter to Woods dated Wednesday, Kemp posed 10 questions asking the schools chief to explain why he made that […]

Environmental groups pushing to delay Georgia Power gas turbines project ATLANTA – Georgia Power should delay building three new “dual-fuel” turbines at Plant Yates near Newnan to allow time to consider potentially less expensive alternatives, an independent energy consultant said Wednesday. The Atlanta-based utility received bids late last week in an all-source procurement request for proposals (RFP) to expand its electrical generating capacity to meet […]

Woods defends dropping AP African American studies course ATLANTA – State School Superintendent Richard Woods Wednesday defended his decision not to recommend adding an Advanced Placement African American studies course to the state’s curriculum offerings during the upcoming school year. Woods’ decision, which was announced Tuesday, drew a barrage of criticism from education groups and Democrats, who argued that failing to move forward […]

Trump lead over Harris in Georgia within margin of error ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race in Georgia, according to a new poll. Trump held a slight lead over Harris among 400 likely voters surveyed by Landmark Communications, 48.0% to 46.7%. But that’s well within the poll’s 5% margin of error. Harris, who has […]

State schools chief dropping AP African American studies course ATLANTA – State School Superintendent Richard Woods has decided not to recommend adding an Advanced Placement African American studies course to the state’s curriculum offerings during the upcoming school year. Word of Woods’ decision came in a communication Monday from Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Learning Officer DeNelle West to the district’s teachers. Gwinnett was […]

Georgia OBGYNs attack abortion law ATLANTA – Georgia’s law essentially banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is forcing women to endure high-risk pregnancies and driving OBGYN doctors out of the state, two OBGYNs and an OBGYN resident said Tuesday. “There are a lot of political voices weighing in on this issue,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said at the […]

German manufacturer expanding Georgia operation ATLANTA – A maker of instrument transformers for the utility and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) sectors is growing its footprint in Georgia. Ritz Instrument Transformers will invest $28 million in a new plant in Waynesboro that will create 130 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday from Italy, where he is leading a weeklong trade mission. […]

Public Service Commission to take up plan to add new fossil fuels to energy mix ATLANTA – Georgia energy regulators already have approved a request by Georgia Power for a significant increase in electrical generating capacity to meet the needs of a growing state. But the state Public Service Commission (PSC) still must sign off on a key component of the Atlanta-based utility’s plan: a proposal to build three new […]