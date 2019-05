Cedartown Library

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment please go to http://redcrossblood.org

and enter sponsor code: Cedartown

or contact the Cedartown Library at 770-748-5644 for more details.

Save time! Save Lives!

Save up to 15 minutes at your donation with RapidPass.

Go to http://redcrossblood.o9rg/RapidPass

to learn more!