Coming Soon – Early 2020

The Cottages at Rockmart will offer PRIVATE, spacious accommodations while operating a dewpendable, honest and trustworthy “home-like” Skilled Nursing Community.
Leesa Copeland, Community Liaison 770-265-7649
The Cottages at Rockmart will offer PRIVATE, spacious accommodations while operating a dewpendable, honest and trustworthy “home-like” Skilled Nursing Community.
Leesa Copeland, Community Liaison 770-265-7649
Copyright © 2020 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340