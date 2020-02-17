Coming Soon – Early 2020

Ryan Newman, awake and talking to doctors, family: Still hospitalized in serious condition after fiery Daytona 500 crash Ryan Newman has barrel-rolled his way through many terrifying crashes over his 20-year NASCAR career. This one, though, caused the sport to pause. Frank Miles

180 coronavirus evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base after quarantine The 180 individuals "pose no health risk" to the surrounding community, officials said. Alexandria Hein

Female HS track star says lawsuit to overturn Conn. transgender athlete policy 'absolutely necessary' One of three Connecticut female high school track stars who have filed a lawsuit to overturn the state athletic conference's transgender policy told Fox News Monday night that legal action as "absolutely necessary." Julia Musto

McConnell, Graham and McCarthy vow efforts to 'intimidate' Barr will 'fall woefully short' Top congressional Republicans issued a joint statement Tuesday in defense of Attorney General Bill Barr, who has faced renewed Democratic calls to step aside after senior DOJ officials downgraded prosecutors' sentencing recommendation for former Trump aide Roger Stone. Gregg Re