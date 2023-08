Liberal media wrongly predicts DeSantis, others would constantly mention 'woke' at Republican debate MSNBC and others predicted wrongly that the first Republican primary debate would be littered with mentions of "woke" by Ron DeSantis and other candidates.

Democrats turn to social media to mock Rudy Giuliani mugshot: 'Should we blast it everywhere?' Rudy Giuliani's Fulton County mughshot was met with glee by Democrats on social media. "Should we blast it everywhere?" one New York-based anti-Trump activist asked.

German court rejects appeal made by solider who plotted to attack politicians, posed as a refugee from Syria A federal court in Germany has rejected an appeal claiming legal errors in the conviction of a soldier who plotted to attack prominent politicians.

Canadian court upholds Jordan Peterson forced to undergo 'social media training' over controversial posts An order for Canadian author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson to undergo social media training for recent controversial tweets has been upheld by a Canadian court.