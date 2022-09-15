College & Career Fair

PCCCA will be hosting two career fairs for this school year. One at Cedartown High School on October 21st and one at Rockmart High School on March 3rd. Please save the date and register below to join us!

Registration for Friday, October 21st at Cedartown High School.

https://forms.gle/Ee7mGBpE1uHsTPEi8

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

DATE & TIME: Friday, October, 21st 2022 8:30am -2:30pm

GUEST SET-UP: Between 7:30am -8:15am

LOCATION: HON Community Room at the Polk County College & Career Academy- CEDARTOWN High School campus located at 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown, Georgia.

PARKING: You will park in the parking lot directly in front of the PCCCA building. Please sign-in upon entering the PCCCA lobby.

STUDENT HELPERS: Students will assist you with loading and unloading, locating your assigned table, and setup if needed.

SUGGESTIONS: If you have any type of display please feel free to bring it with you. You will be provided a 5′ table and 2 chairs. Power source, extra table and/or chairs upon request. Promotional gifts for students such as candy, pens, pencils, is totally optional. Please consider donating to our giveaway event, as we will be drawing student names for larger items such as t-shirts and gift cards throughout the fair.

NUMBER OF STUDENT: Approximately 600 students ages 16 years and up are expected to attend.

LUNCH: 11am-12:30pm on your own; fair will resume at 12:40pm. *Breakfast bars, muffins, and coffee will be provided for guests.

Thank you for your dedication to the students of Polk County and we hope to see you on Friday, October 21st. Space is limited. Remember to register at link above.