Col. Jim Glaze keynote speaker at Cedartown Veterans Day Ceremony

Cedartown residents will have a chance to honor local veterans and fellowship with them at the 2019 Cedartown Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Cedartown Veterans Park on East Avenue.

The keynote speaker will be Colonel Jim Glaze.

Col. Glaze began his military career in 1950 as a member of the Georgia National Guard in Cedartown. He entered active duty in 1963 as a First Lieutenant and retired in 1985 with the rank of Colonel in the regular Army. His accumulated service for retirement was 32 years. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

His military education includes both the Armor Officer’s Basic and Career Courses, the US Army Command and General Staff College and the Armed Forces Staff College.

During his career, he served in numerous staff positions and he commanded tank units to include a tank battalion. He taught at the US Army Armor School, the Marine Landing Force Training Command, and at the Defense Department’s Armed Forces Staff College. He served as an operations and training advisor to Army units of Ethiopia and South Vietnam and as Chief to the US Military Mission to Liberia.

His military awards include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal and Navy Commendation Medal. Foreign awards include the South Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Armed Forces Honor Medal and Staff Service Medal.

He and his wife Jean (Odom) are the parents to seven married children.