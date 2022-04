FREE SERVICE!!

Be provided with Weather Warnings such as tornado, flood and severe thunderstorms based on your location directly from the National Weather Service. You can elect to receive them via a phone call, text message or email.

Sign up is quick and easy, simply text ENROLLPOLK to 99411.

Or, you may visit the site and sign up following the link

http://www.polkga.org/ema

Bobby Dockery, Director

Polk County Emergency Management Agency

770-7489-3439 or 470-676-7944

Email: bdockery@polkga.org