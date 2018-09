Closet Clean Out!

We are cleaning out our clothing closets to make room for Winter Wear!

Parents/Guardians of Polk School District students can visit either Cedartown or Rockmart High Schools to shop for FREE for clothes for your students the following days/times:

Saturday, September 22, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 27, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.