Classic Nashville Roadshow w/Jason Petty & Katie Deal – Cedartown Performing Arts Center – September 15

Classic Nashville Roadshow w/Jason Petty & Katie Deal

Saturday, September 15, 2018 – 7:30 p.m.

Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Cedartown, GA

Remember when June fell for Johnny and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter? Let Classic Nashville Roadshow take you on a journey down memory lane with your favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats!

Classic Nashville Roadshow features renowned duets, such as “Golden Ring,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” and “Jackson”; poignant tunes like “Crazy” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today”; and gospel traditions such as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Get swept back in time with songs made famous by Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and more.

For more information: 770-748-4168