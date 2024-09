Coastal communities land state housing grants ATLANTA – Coastal Georgia is the beneficiary of a fifth round of grants through Gov. Brian Kemp’s Rural Workforce Housing Initiative. Brunswick and Chatham County will receive more than $4.8 million for infrastructure supporting 129 housing units, Kemp announced late last week. The governor launched the program early last year during his annual State of […]

Harris touts need for reproductive freedom in Atlanta ATLANTA – Vice President Kamala Harris Friday put the blame for the deaths of two Georgia women after doctors delayed abortion care squarely on former President Donald Trump. At a mid-afternoon rally in Atlanta, the Democratic presidential nominee said the deaths of Amber Thurman and Candi Miller shortly after Georgia’s six-week abortion ban took effect […]

State Election Board approves hand-counting of votes on Election Night ATLANTA – The Republican-controlled State Election Board Friday approved a controversial change in election rules requiring counties to hand-count the number of ballots cast at polling places on Election Day. The proposal passed 3-2 despite objections from the Georgia attorney general’s office, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, local election officials, Democrats and voting-rights groups. […]

New hemp law takes effect soon in Georgia ATLANTA – A Georgia hemp industry that has been manufacturing and selling hemp products virtually unfettered since Congress legalized it six years ago is about to get some significant regulation. Legislation the General Assembly passed this year that takes effect Oct. 1 will prohibit retailers from selling hemp products to anyone under the age of […]

Outfitters warn Georgia lawmakers to tread carefully on fishing rights ATLANTA – Allowing canoes and kayaks only on Georgia rivers and streams deemed navigable would ruin an outdoor recreation industry that brings in billions of dollars, outfitters and paddling enthusiasts told a legislative study committee Friday. “Tourism is a significant economic driver in Georgia,” Amanda Dyson-Thornton, executive director of the Georgia Association of Convention and […]

Pediatricians want Georgia lawmakers to get serious about gun violence ATLANTA – The General Assembly should take a carrot-and-stick approach to reducing gun violence in Georgia, a panel of pediatricians told members of a legislative study committee Thursday. Tax credits to incentivize Georgians to buy safe firearm storage devices and a law requiring safe storage of guns with penalties for violators were among the recommendations […]

Georgia unemployment increases for fourth straight month ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate rose in August for the fourth month in a row, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The state’s jobless rate of 3.6% last month was up two-tenths from July’s 3.4% but still six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate. However, Georgia continued to set workforce records in August. “Georgia’s […]

Ossoff introduces Postmaster General Reform Act ATLANTA – The U.S. postmaster general would be subject to term limits and Senate confirmation under legislation introduced Wednesday by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. Ossoff has been highly critical of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy since reports surfaced earlier this year of months-long delays in delivering mail processed at a new regional distribution center in Fulton […]

State launches 988 decal distributions to prevent student suicides ATLANTA – Georgia’s mental health agency is partnering with the University System of Georgia to place decals listing the 988 suicide and crisis hotline number in the dorm rooms of every public college and university campus. “Partnering with the University System of Georgia on this vital initiative underscores our commitment to the mental health and […]