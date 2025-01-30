CJSL Rummage Sale!

The Cedartown Junior Service League will be hosting a Rummage Sale at the Women’s Building located at 415 Wissahickon Avenue on Friday, March 7th from 8am until 1pm and Saturday, March 8th from 7am until 1pm.

Patrons of the Sale will find great bargains and 100% of the proceeds are used to fund the League’s charitable work in the community. This is a sale you do not want to miss!

The Rummage Sale will include LOTS of bargains including:

Clothing- Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s.

Baby clothes

Jewelry and accessories

Toys

Household items

Home décor

Tools

Sporting goods

Books

Baby items

Furniture

Electronics and much more.

Come shop and help others!