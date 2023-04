May 6th from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Baptist Church of Cedartown Remember that as you begin your spring cleaning to save things and donate them to our church yard sale! All money from the yard sale will go to helping send kids to camp! We do camp to see lives changed! That can either be from someone coming from death to life in salvation or for those that are saved and need to refocus on what God wants to do in their life!