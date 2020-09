Ice Cube warns Instagram followers not to vote for sake of voting: 'Be skeptical' Rapper and actor Ice Cube urged followers not to vote “just to vote” and ask for something in exchange on Tuesday, warning that anyone telling people to simply vote is “suspect.” Brian Flood

Michigan parents adopt puppy with cleft lip for son, 2, born with cleft lip This sweet pup is truly boy’s best friend. Janine Puhak

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally linked to 20% of US coronavirus cases in August: researchers Nineteen percent of the 1.4 million new coronavirus cases in the U.S. between Aug. 2 and Sept. 2 can be traced back to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in South Dakota, according to researchers from San Diego State University's Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies. Evie Fordham

Jane Fonda, 82, says she's done dating: 'Closed up shop' Jane Fonda has officially taken herself out of the dating pool. Naledi Ushe