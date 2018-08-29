CHS Touchdown Club Annual BBQ – Across from Bojangles – August 31

August 29, 2018 Donna Hibbets News Desk 0

Please help support the CHS Touchdown Club Annual BBQ

Friday, August 31

Across from Bojangles

10:30 a.m. until we run out

$8 per plate (includes meat, beans, coleslaw, bread and dessert)

Walk-ups are Welcome!