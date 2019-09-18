CHS Homecoming Parade 2019

The faculty and staff of Cedartown High School would like to invite everyone to participate in the CHS Homecoming events. A parade will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street. Schools, community league football teams, cheerleaders, and other community entries are encouraged to participate. We also encourage downtown storefronts to show their bulldog pride by decorating their windows. The homecoming football game will be held Friday October 4th at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Halftime events will include the presentation of class representatives and the crowning of the homecoming queen.

Anyone interested in entering a float or being in the 2019 Cedartown Homecoming parade needs to pick up an entry form from the main office at CHS. Entry forms must turned into the main office at CHS by Tuesday, October 1st, or you will not be eligible to participate in the parade. Line up for the parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. To confirm your line-up position or for more details, please contact Sara Underwood or Laurie Brumby at 770-748-0490. As a reminder , no items can be thrown by participants during the parade.