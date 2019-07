The Cedartown High School Marching Band will be having a car wash at AutoZone in Cedartown, across from the auditorium, Saturday August 3, from 8am- ? 3 ish. Price is $5 per normal size vehicle. Also donations are greatly accepted as all the money earned goes to the band students. Come out and help these kids learn to earn!

For more info, email mjcarter55@att.net or call 770-324-0712.