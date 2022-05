Judge says he'll lift Trump contempt finding if former president meets conditions New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron gave former President Donald Trump a way out after he previously found him to be in contempt of court and fined him $10,000 a day until he complied with the New York Attorney General's request for documents. Ronn Blitzer

Suns' Chris Paul expresses support for Brittney Griner amid her detention: 'Everyone just wants her home' Chris Paul and the Suns appeared to be the first members of the NBA to openly keep Brittney Griner on the top of their minds since the Phoenix Mercury star was arrested in Moscow. Ryan Gaydos

Angels' Noah Syndergaard applauds Reid Detmers for throwing 'real' no-hitter in apparent jab at Mets Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard took a slight jab at his former team after teammate Reid Detmers tossed the second no-hitter of the major league season Tuesday night. Ryan Gaydos

Sen. Cornyn: Democrats overreached with abortion protests and are 'crossing a line' Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he is very concerned about potential attacks against Supreme Court justices. Fox News Staff