Last Chance Christmas Shopping Bazaar to benefit Mosaic Place Addiction Recovery Support Center, December 23, 2-5 p.m., 321 W. Ave., Suite I, Cedartown, GA 30125

Vendors wanted – $15 per table – space is limited, Arts & Crafts – New and Gently Used Items

Contact Debra Minneman, for more information. at 470-334-9200.