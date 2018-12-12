Christmas Musical – Cedartown Church of God – December 23

Cedartown Church of God is presenting “Love Came For Me”, a Christmas musical, on Sunday, December 23, at 11:00 a.m.
Cedartown Church of God is located at 448 West Avenue in Cedartown, GA.
