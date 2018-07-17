Christmas in July – Victory Baptist Church – Peek’s Park – July 21

Christmas in July – Jesus is the Reason for the Season – Victory Baptist Church, Rockmart, GA

Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peek’s Park, Cedartown, GA

Free Lunch, Free Children Games & Inflatables, Free Clothing, Free Back Pack with School Supplies*, Free Grocery Bag, Free Hair Cuts*

*these 2 items only are for children under 18, must be present, and while supplies last

If bad weather, the event will be held at the church (15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart). A van will shuttle from the Park to the church.

Need a ride to the Park? Call 678-685-4570 before July 20th (leave your address & number of people on a message).