PSC approves Georgia Power rate freeze ATLANTA – State energy regulators Tuesday unanimously approved Georgia Power’s plan to freeze customer rates for the next three years. Under an agreement the Atlanta-based utility and the Georgia Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff reached in May, Georgia Power will not seek to raise base rates until 2028 at the earliest. However, the […]

Owner of medical equipment company charged with Medicaid fraud ATLANTA – A Warner Robins woman has been indicted in federal court for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud the Georgia Medicaid program of more than $5.4 million. Elizabeth Sue Ivester, 62, was charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia with conspiracy to commit health-care fraud, health-care fraud, and aggravated […]

Georgia election chief: review finds discrepancy within margin of error ATLANTA — A hand count of ballots in a primary election race for the Georgia Public Service Commission found a discrepancy, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger determined it was not a problem. The audit of results in all 159 counties for the District 2 Republican contest found one batch of 328 audited ballots had […]

Audit of state program for kids produces mixed results ATLANTA — A program that was intended to improve Georgia’s ranking on indicators of child “well-being” has produced mixed results, according to a state audit. Georgia lawmakers asked for an examination of the Georgia Family Connection Partnership, which received $30 million in funding in fiscal year 2024, more than a quarter of it from the […]

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, so get ready for these new ones about to take effect ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Georgians will reap what their state lawmakers sowed when a slew of new laws take effect, from divisive limits on transgender student athletes to a broadly popular guarantee to keep in vitro fertilization legal. In addition to keeping options to start life, the General Assembly gave Georgians a new way to […]

Grand jury indicts 10 in South Georgia gang shootout ATLANTA – A grand jury in Lowndes County this week indicted 10 alleged members of a criminal gang based in Valdosta in the shooting deaths last November of two men and an assault on two Lowndes sheriff’s deputies. The 10, accused of being members of the gang 923/BangKrew, are charged with targeting a rival gang […]

Georgia bank robber heading to federal prison ATLANTA – A Waynesboro man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing 10 banks in southeastern Georgia. Cordell Cobb, 24, was charged in federal court with 10 counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According […]

Federal judge halts Georgia law restricting youth access to social media ATLANTA — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday against enforcement of a 2024 Georgia law that sought to limit social media companies’ access to children. The Protecting Georgia’s Children on Social Media Act sailed through the General Assembly with broad bipartisan support and was a top priority for Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. […]

PSC hears Georgia Power rate freeze plan ATLANTA – Executives representing Georgia Power and the state’s energy regulating agency Thursday defended the utility’s plan to freeze rates against accusations that the temporary pause won’t stop customer bills from increasing. Georgia Power and the state Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy (PIA) Staff reached agreement last month to freeze the company’s base rates […]