3,000-year-old tablet describing Babylonian Noah's Ark tale could be 'earliest ever example of fake news,' scholar says A scholar at the University of Cambridge in the U.K. has suggested that the "earliest ever example of fake news" exists in a 3,000-year-old Babylonian tablet that describes the story of Noah and the Ark, widely believed to be the inspiration for the Biblical story. Chris Ciaccia

Florida boy, 13, accused of fatally stabbing grandmother appears in court A 13-year-old boy in Florida accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in her home has made his first court appearance as detectives were still trying to figure out a motive. Stephen Sorace

Blake Shelton on his worst 'Voice' call: 'Can't think of a dumber decision' Blake Shelton is opening up about the dumbest decision he’s ever made on “The Voice.” Andy Sahadeo

'Friends' actor David Schwimmer dating woman 24 years his junior after split from wife: report Former “Friends” actor David Schwimmer is reportedly dating a woman 24 years his junior, two years after announcing his split from his wife of more than a decade. Tyler McCarthy