Jason Chaffetz: Justice Department losing trust of the American people. Here's why Doing a little light reading of the quarterly report from the Justice Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) last week, I came across an interesting pattern: the DOJ may be the safest place in America to break the law. Because if you work there, your prosecution is most likely to be declined. Jason Chaffetz

Putin signs law ending Russia’s Open Skies treaty with the US Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law to officially end the country’s Open Skies Treaty with the U.S. less than two weeks before his meeting with President Biden in Geneva. Edmund DeMarche

California man who killed wife, propped body up as kids opened Christmas presents is sentenced A Southern California man who killed his wife and propped up her body on a sofa as her children opened Christmas presents was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.