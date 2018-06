We are celebrating Certified Nursing Assistant week June 11 – 15 at Cedar Valley Nursing & Rehab.

We are honored and blessed to have such a great crew and appreciate all the hard effort and compassion they put in to caring for the residents!

If you know a CNA, be sure to tell them how much you appreciate them!

We are taking contributions for our give aways for the CNAs which will be on Thursday, June 14. If you would like to help, please call Mandy at 706-844-7501.