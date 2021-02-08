Second Baptist Church will be celebrating our 100th Anniversary as a church! Join us for Old Fashioned Sunday to hear the Gospel Bluegrass Band – The Servers – lead us in worship. The date and time for the Old Fashioned Sunday is April 18th at 11am. Men wear your overalls, ladies wear your bonnets, or anything old fashioned. We will have old pictures and documents on display from the last 100 years.

A separate celebration is planned for September 26th, 2021 for a meal and our former pastor as guest preacher, Dr. Jerry Vines.