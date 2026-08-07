Celebrate Christmas with John Berry at the Rockmart Theatre

Christmas with John Berry
Wednesday, December 16th, 2026
Rockmart Theatre
116 E. Elm Street, Rockmart, GA
$69 | $59 | $49 (+fees)
Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve their seats early.
Join us for a memorable evening of music, tradition, and Christmas spirit as
John Berry celebrates 30 years of one of country music’s most enduring holiday tours.
We look forward to celebrating the season with you in Rockmart –
and to welcoming you home to the newly renovated Cedartown Performing Arts Center in 2027