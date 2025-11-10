Cedartown’s Veterans Day Program Set for Tuesday

Cedartown will honor local veterans with a special Veterans Day program on Tuesday, November 11, at the Cedartown Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker will be Captain John Hamil, commander of the Herbert R. Bridges National Guard Armory.

Organizers say everyone is invited to attend — and there’s even a surprise planned for the end of the program.

They do note it’s expected to be cold, so guests are encouraged to bundle up and come out to show their support.