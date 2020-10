Army fires tank-killing robots armed with Javelin missiles The U.S. Army will soon operate robots able to destroy enemy armored vehicles with anti-tank missiles, surveil warzones under heavy enemy fire and beam back identified targeting details in seconds due to rapid progress with several new armed robot programs.

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins explains why he gave the 'birdie' to a group of Trump supporters on Arizona highway DeAndre Hopkins dismissed the notion that he was flipping off a caravan of President Trump supporters while on the way to the Arizona Cardinals home game on Sunday simply because of who they were, explaining instead that the dispute was started by the group of drivers among whom he inadvertently ended up. Paulina Dedaj

De Blasio tells New Yorkers not to travel for the holidays Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday urged New Yorkers not to travel over the holidays to avoid a spike in coronavirus. Morgan Phillips

Obama unloads on Trump at rally for Biden: 'We can't afford 4 more years of this' Former President Obama repeatedly took aim at his successor in the White House as he campaigned Tuesday for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the crucial battleground state of Florida. Paul Steinhauser