Cedartown voters approve redevelopment powers; Polk County backs school tax exemption

Voters in Cedartown and across Polk County gave the green light to two ballot measures Tuesday — one focused on redevelopment authority in the city and another providing continued property tax relief for local homeowners.

In Cedartown, the Redevelopment Powers Law Referendum passed by a close margin, with 54.25% voting “Yes” (530 votes) and 45.75% voting “No” (447 votes). With all precincts reporting, the decision allows the city to exercise powers under Georgia’s Redevelopment Powers Law, including the ability to create tax allocation districts to encourage growth and reinvestment in blighted or underdeveloped areas.

Meanwhile, Polk County voters overwhelmingly approved the School District Ad Valorem Tax and Homestead Exemption Referendum, with 89.65% voting in favor (5,286 votes) and just 10.35% opposed (610 votes). The measure’s approval ensures continued tax relief for homeowners while maintaining funding for the Polk School District.

The redevelopment powers approval gives Cedartown officials a new tool to attract business investment and fund infrastructure improvements through future redevelopment projects.

Election results were reported from all precincts as of Tuesday evening.