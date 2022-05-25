Cedartown Tag Office Down

I just wanted to inform everyone that our system in Cedartown has been down for two days now. We have IT working on it so hopefully in the next 24 hours we will be able to process Motor Vehicle transactions. Our Rockmart location is working so we have recommended customers to go there or online. If the problem has not been fixed by Friday morning I will send you another update.

If you have any questions please feel free to call.

Thank you,

Polk County Tax Commissioner

Address: 144 West Ave Ste A

Cedartown, Ga 30125

phone: (770)749-2125

fax: (770)749-2149